Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 237,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Entra ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENTOF remained flat at $$22.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. Entra ASA has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $22.70.

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had a property portfolio of 73 properties with a total area of approximately 1.05 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

