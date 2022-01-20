Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

EPOKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.91. 54,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,980. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

