Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

EPOKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.91. 54,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,980. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

