EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. EQT posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in EQT by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 349,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $21.78 on Monday. EQT has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39.

EQT announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

