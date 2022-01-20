Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equillium in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Equillium in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equillium by 38.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQ traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,073. The company has a market capitalization of $113.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

