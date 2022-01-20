Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Japan Tobacco Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Japan Tobacco in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Japan Tobacco’s FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Japan Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Japan Tobacco stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. Japan Tobacco has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

