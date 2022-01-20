Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Minto Apartment’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Minto Apartment in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$1.16. The firm had revenue of C$31.23 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

