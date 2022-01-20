Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 120.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,648 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $46.80 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.64%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

