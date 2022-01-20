Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,113 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $68.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.