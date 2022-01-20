Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 20.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 29.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 19.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NovoCure by 32.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVCR opened at $64.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -237.70 and a beta of 0.89. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

