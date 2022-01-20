Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 34.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.07 and a twelve month high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

