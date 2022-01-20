Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $87.28 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

