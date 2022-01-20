Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $370,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 108.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $58.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.