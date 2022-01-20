Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,988.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 25,844 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 53.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

