Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $57.57 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

