Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives $353.61 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $356.76.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE:ESS traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,865. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $235.69 and a 52-week high of $359.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

