Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Shares of ETD stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $430,218.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.