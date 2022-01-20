Ethernity Chain (ERN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.65 Million

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for about $7.09 or 0.00016921 BTC on exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $92.23 million and $19.65 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain (ERN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,001,557 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

