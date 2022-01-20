Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Increased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 693.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,661 shares of company stock worth $63,709,840. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.27.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $163.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.04 and its 200 day moving average is $218.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.80 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

