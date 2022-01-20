Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 32.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 139.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 35,252 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 169,900.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Shares of RE stock opened at $287.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.07 and a 200-day moving average of $265.17. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $209.63 and a one year high of $293.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

