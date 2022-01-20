Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Evolution Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. upgraded Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS:CAHPF remained flat at $$2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

