Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,455 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $14,413,903. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $5.00 on Thursday, hitting $131.99. 34,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,477. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.95, a P/E/G ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.20 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.