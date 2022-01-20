Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the quarter. Bumble comprises approximately 2.2% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,887. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

