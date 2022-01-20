Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €36.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €36.00 ($40.91) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.93) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.19 ($37.72).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK traded down €0.09 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €29.32 ($33.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,897 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is €28.11 and its 200-day moving average is €28.25. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($30.43) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($37.47).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.