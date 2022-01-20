Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, Pi Financial cut shares of Excellon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE EXN traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 112.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

