Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Sells $54,597.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Expedia Group stock opened at $176.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. UBS Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.