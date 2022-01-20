F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 160.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in F.N.B. by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 177,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.49.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

