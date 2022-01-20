F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSTX shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,500,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 548.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 244,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,436,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSTX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,457. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

