F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.34.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,576 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after buying an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,432,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $10.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.68. 12,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.31 and its 200 day moving average is $213.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $174.34 and a 12 month high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

