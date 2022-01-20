Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTCH. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

NYSE FTCH traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. 8,651,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,419,387. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.12. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

