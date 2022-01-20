Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Up 23.6% in December

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,200 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 174,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Farmer Bros. news, CEO D Deverl Maserang II bought 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $100,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Ray Drake bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,600 shares of company stock worth $299,448 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.82. 2,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,845. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $108.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.90 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

