FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.02

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.02 and last traded at $60.02, with a volume of 313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.85.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FARO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.32.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

