Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 45,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,522. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

