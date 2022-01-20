Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FATH opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.