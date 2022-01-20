FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FB Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FBK. Stephens upped their target price on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NYSE:FBK opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FB Financial by 221.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter worth about $238,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

