Federated Hermes (FHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Federated Hermes to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Federated Hermes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $35.78 on Thursday. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $41,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Federated Hermes stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

