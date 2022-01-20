Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FENC. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a current ratio of 12.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

