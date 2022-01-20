Fevertree Drinks’ (FEVR) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,300 ($45.03) to GBX 3,560 ($48.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($32.75) to GBX 3,350 ($45.71) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.84) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,601.11 ($35.49).

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 2,594.09 ($35.39) on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 2,039 ($27.82) and a one year high of GBX 2,871 ($39.17). The company has a market cap of £3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,663.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,485.28.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 805 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($33.87) per share, with a total value of £19,980.10 ($27,261.70).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

