Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Position Decreased by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up 1.6% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.66. 2,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,019. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.32. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $99.20 and a 52-week high of $138.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.