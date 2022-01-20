Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Bought by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

FREL stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,183. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.