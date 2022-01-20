Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

FIS stock opened at $113.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.57.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

