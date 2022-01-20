Financial Contrast: Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Computer Services and JOYY, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A JOYY 1 0 5 0 2.67

JOYY has a consensus target price of $107.17, suggesting a potential upside of 111.96%. Given JOYY’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JOYY is more favorable than Computer Services.

Dividends

Computer Services pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. JOYY pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Computer Services pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JOYY pays out -97.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JOYY is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and JOYY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 18.85% 24.09% 14.95% JOYY -6.13% -0.09% -0.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Computer Services and JOYY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $291.34 million 5.18 $55.40 million $2.13 25.82 JOYY $2.03 billion 1.94 $1.48 billion ($2.09) -24.19

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than Computer Services. JOYY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computer Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of JOYY shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Computer Services has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JOYY has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JOYY beats Computer Services on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc. provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Its integrated banking solutions include check imaging, cash management, branch and merchant capture, internet and mobile banking, print and mail, and online document delivery services, corporate intranets, secure Web hosting, e-messaging, teller and platform services, ATM and debit card service and support, payments solutions, risk assessment, network management, cloud-based managed services, and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security and fraud prevention. Computer Services was founded by John A. Williams on March 19, 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, KY.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc. engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others. The Live Streaming segment engages in the sales of in-channel virtual items used on live streaming platforms, including YY Live platform and Huya platform. The Online Games segment engages in the sales of in-game virtual items used for games. The Membership segment engages in the collection of membership subscription fees. The Others segment engages in the online education platform and online advertising and promotion. The company was founded by Xueling Li and Jun Lei in April 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

