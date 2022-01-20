Financial Review: Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF)

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Vantage Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vantage Drilling and Baytex Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Drilling $126.86 million 0.00 -$276.72 million ($10.03) N/A Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.80 -$1.82 billion $1.80 2.01

Vantage Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baytex Energy. Vantage Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vantage Drilling has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.07, indicating that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vantage Drilling and Baytex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Baytex Energy 0 7 1 0 2.13

Baytex Energy has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 34.67%.

Profitability

This table compares Vantage Drilling and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Drilling -103.58% -40.03% -17.56% Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21%

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Vantage Drilling on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vantage Drilling Company Profile

Vantage Drilling Co. engages in the operation of a fleet of drilling units. Its principal business is to contract drilling units, related equipment, and work crews, primarily on a day rate basis, to drill oil and natural gas wells for its customers. The company was founded on November 14, 2007 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

