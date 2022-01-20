Financial Review: Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) versus Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coterra Energy and Hempstract’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $1.47 billion 11.58 $200.53 million $0.89 23.46 Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hempstract.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coterra Energy and Hempstract, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 1 2 6 0 2.56 Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coterra Energy presently has a consensus target price of $27.86, indicating a potential upside of 33.42%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Hempstract.

Volatility and Risk

Coterra Energy has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hempstract has a beta of -8.53, indicating that its stock price is 953% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and Hempstract’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 20.86% 23.58% 11.72% Hempstract N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Hempstract shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Hempstract on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Hempstract Company Profile

Hempstract, Inc. produces CDB and hemp products. Its products include CBD isolate and distillate oil, nutritional whole plant extract for topicals, lotions, bath bombs, and pills and pet. The company was founded on February 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

