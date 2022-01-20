Financial Survey: Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) versus Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure 7.01% -26.19% 3.52% Sunstone Hotel Investors -38.03% -7.65% -4.74%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Travel + Leisure and Sunstone Hotel Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sunstone Hotel Investors 1 3 1 0 2.00

Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus price target of $72.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.55%. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus price target of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 11.40%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.14 -$255.00 million $2.33 23.01 Sunstone Hotel Investors $267.91 million 9.41 -$404.69 million ($0.74) -15.53

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than Sunstone Hotel Investors. Sunstone Hotel Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travel + Leisure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Sunstone Hotel Investors on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. Travel + Leisure was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

