Finminity Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $181.00 (FMT)

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. Finminity has a market capitalization of $178,800.22 and approximately $181.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Finminity coin can currently be bought for $0.0974 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Finminity has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Finminity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00058239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.09 or 0.07445518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,927.89 or 0.99925079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00066738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Finminity Coin Profile

Finminity’s total supply is 9,303,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,412 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

Buying and Selling Finminity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Finminity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Finminity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Finminity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Finminity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Finminity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.