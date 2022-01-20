Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FRMUF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. Firm Capital Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

Separately, upped their target price on shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Firm Capital Property Trust owns, manages, and operates investment properties in Canada. It focuses on creating long-term value for unit holders through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. The firm invests in the following real estate asset classes: multi-residential, industrial and flex industrial, net lease convenience and stand alone retail, and core service provider professional or healthcare professional office.

