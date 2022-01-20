First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.12. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 22,071 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $551.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 12.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 38.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

