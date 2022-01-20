First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.94. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10. First Community has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Community stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 167.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Community were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

FCCO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

