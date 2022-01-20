First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%.
Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.94. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10. First Community has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $23.42.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.
FCCO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
