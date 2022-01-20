First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $160.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.67. First Community has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Community will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Community in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in First Community by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in First Community in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,653,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,202,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

