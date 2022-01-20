First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.63 Million

Analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report $130.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.40 million and the lowest is $126.80 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $129.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $520.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $508.80 million to $527.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $518.73 million, with estimates ranging from $501.10 million to $537.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,607,000 after buying an additional 194,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,323,000 after acquiring an additional 691,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275,735 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,100,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,147,000 after acquiring an additional 67,839 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.96. 371,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,231. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.27%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

